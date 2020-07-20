All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Le Chateau
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

Le Chateau

2865 Lenox Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

2865 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
concierge
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
pool
garage
You'll love the fresh paint on this Ideal, move in ready 2 Bed/ 2 bath condo. This home is a winner for people who love spaciousness and being on the first level. Community is gated with private parking garage and has a pool. Experience all the amenities that Buckhead has to offer. The restaurants are too many to name and shopping venues are plenty. A fantastic feature about this community is the amazing concierge staff. It is Located in the perfect spot to give you quick access to hwy 13, Lindbergh area ,or 400, you will appreciate the options for your commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Le Chateau have any available units?
Le Chateau doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Le Chateau have?
Some of Le Chateau's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Le Chateau currently offering any rent specials?
Le Chateau is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Le Chateau pet-friendly?
No, Le Chateau is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Le Chateau offer parking?
Yes, Le Chateau offers parking.
Does Le Chateau have units with washers and dryers?
No, Le Chateau does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Le Chateau have a pool?
Yes, Le Chateau has a pool.
Does Le Chateau have accessible units?
No, Le Chateau does not have accessible units.
Does Le Chateau have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Le Chateau has units with dishwashers.
