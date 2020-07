Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel bathtub oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse community garden pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal playground

Welcome to The Gardens at Camp Creek Apartments in South Fulton Atlanta, GA. Perfectly located at walking distance to southwest of Atlanta’s city center, camp creek marketplace, dining & entertainment, and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Our apartments feature one, two and three bedrooms apartments for rent that are sure to please even those with the most exquisite taste. If you're looking for a comfortable and pleasant home, you should visit The Gardens at Camp Creek Apartments in Atlanta, GA. Call us to visit today!Check out our three bedroom floorplans great for corporate housing, families, and college roommates!