Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

Enchanting and spacious 1400sf condo townhome with 2 reserved parking spaces. Less than 5 min from great schools, shopping center, parks, golf courses, bus line and easy freeway access. Central air, all electric, balcony, patio, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer connections and more. Section 8 welcome. No PETS please. available 12-1-2019. Hurry! Call today! Ron 678-283-6992 or 404-346-3541 daily 9am-9pm Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE982153)