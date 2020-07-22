/
/
/
ben hill
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
303 Apartments for rent in Ben Hill, Atlanta, GA
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Ben Hill
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1488 sqft
With granite counters and an open-plan design, this property boasts a range of units, each with a private balcony and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous on-site saltwater pool, private gym and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3282 Victoria Drive
3282 Victoria Park SW, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1850 sqft
Modern Corporate Rental Home Near Atlanta Airport - Make yourself at home in this modern, fully furnished corporate rental with all of the comforts of home! Stylish decor, open floor plan, comfy furniture, and separate office.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2249 Fairway Circle SW
2249 Fairway Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1064 sqft
Split-level Home in Great Atlanta Location Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3203 Saville Street Sw
3203 Saville Street, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1602 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,602 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest
4334 Creek Valley Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1100 sqft
Awesome and cute 3BR 1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
3974 Otter Dam Court
3974 Otter Dam Court, East Point, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,145
2268 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
3063 Eastbrook Terrace SW
3063 Eastbrook Terrace, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3076 sqft
Beautiful Home to call HOME!! Wonderful Amenities Bonus items included in rent: lawn care, security monitoring, and laundry equipment, and it comes FULLY FURNISHED! Renter's insurance is required! Non- smokers only! Absolutely beautifully furnished
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
3730 Stephanie Drive SW
3730 Stephanie Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1150 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
3743 lake enclave
3743 Lake Enclave Way, East Point, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2743 sqft
Honey stop the car and look at this large spacious ranch home with a bonus room. 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, private back yard with an amazing patio area. Kitchen is spacious with granite counter tops, island/bar area, and lots of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Ben Hill
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,081
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$762
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$818
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,072
1550 sqft
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 06:08 PM
23 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
5 Units Available
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
730 sqft
Thriving Southwest Atlanta neighborhood near the Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Ellery's and the Shark Bar. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, window blinds, and central heat and air.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
137 Units Available
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
74 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
6 Units Available
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Atlanta community is gated and offers a clubhouse, playground and swimming pool. Apartment features include washer/dryer hookups, air conditioning and a balcony. Cascade Crossing and Lionel Hampton Park are both just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,282
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAEast Point, GACollege Park, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GAHapeville, GALithia Springs, GA