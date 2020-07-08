Century Skyline

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access media room

Nuovo Midtown/ Downtown Atlanta Furnished Apt - Property Id: 272922



Set in the centre of Atlanta, 0.7 miles from FOX Theatre and 0.8 miles from NEW World of Coca-Cola, Downtown/Midtown Atlanta offers accommodation with free WiFi, air conditioning and access to a garden with an outdoor swimming pool.



Each unit offers a fully equipped kitchen, a flat-screen TV, a living room, a private bathroom and a washing machine.



At the apartment guests are welcome to take advantage of a hot tub.



Downtown/Midtown Atlanta provides a terrace.



Popular points of interest near the accommodation include National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Georgia Aquarium and College Football Hall of Fame. The nearest airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, 11.2 miles from Downtown/Midtown Atlanta.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272922

Property Id 272922



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763520)