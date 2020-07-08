Century Skyline

Amenities
Nuovo Midtown/ Downtown Atlanta Furnished Apt - Property Id: 272922
Set in the centre of Atlanta, 0.7 miles from FOX Theatre and 0.8 miles from NEW World of Coca-Cola, Downtown/Midtown Atlanta offers accommodation with free WiFi, air conditioning and access to a garden with an outdoor swimming pool.
Each unit offers a fully equipped kitchen, a flat-screen TV, a living room, a private bathroom and a washing machine.
At the apartment guests are welcome to take advantage of a hot tub.
Downtown/Midtown Atlanta provides a terrace.
Popular points of interest near the accommodation include National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Georgia Aquarium and College Football Hall of Fame. The nearest airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, 11.2 miles from Downtown/Midtown Atlanta.
No Pets Allowed
