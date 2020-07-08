All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like Century Skyline.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
Century Skyline
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

Century Skyline

396 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
SoNo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

396 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
SoNo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
Nuovo Midtown/ Downtown Atlanta Furnished Apt - Property Id: 272922

Set in the centre of Atlanta, 0.7 miles from FOX Theatre and 0.8 miles from NEW World of Coca-Cola, Downtown/Midtown Atlanta offers accommodation with free WiFi, air conditioning and access to a garden with an outdoor swimming pool.

Each unit offers a fully equipped kitchen, a flat-screen TV, a living room, a private bathroom and a washing machine.

At the apartment guests are welcome to take advantage of a hot tub.

Downtown/Midtown Atlanta provides a terrace.

Popular points of interest near the accommodation include National Center for Civil and Human Rights, Georgia Aquarium and College Football Hall of Fame. The nearest airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, 11.2 miles from Downtown/Midtown Atlanta.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272922
Property Id 272922

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5763520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Century Skyline have any available units?
Century Skyline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Century Skyline have?
Some of Century Skyline's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Century Skyline currently offering any rent specials?
Century Skyline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Century Skyline pet-friendly?
No, Century Skyline is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does Century Skyline offer parking?
No, Century Skyline does not offer parking.
Does Century Skyline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Century Skyline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Century Skyline have a pool?
Yes, Century Skyline has a pool.
Does Century Skyline have accessible units?
No, Century Skyline does not have accessible units.
Does Century Skyline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Century Skyline has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
1824 Defoor
1824 Defoor Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus