977 Highland View NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Live in the best location, convenient to all things intown: Beltline, Ponce City Market, shops, restaurants, all in walking distance! Absolutely stunning bungalow in heart of Virginia Highland. Get gorgeous period details w/ all modern conveniences. View the quiet, tree-lined street from the swing on your large, welcoming front porch. Home has large living area and separate dining room. Remodeled kitchen has granite countertops and ss appliances and opens to family room with French doors that lead to large screened porch that offers view of private, fenced back yard.