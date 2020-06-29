All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 977 Highland View NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
977 Highland View NE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

977 Highland View NE

977 North Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

977 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Live in the best location, convenient to all things intown: Beltline, Ponce City Market, shops, restaurants, all in walking distance! Absolutely stunning bungalow in heart of Virginia Highland. Get gorgeous period details w/ all modern conveniences. View the quiet, tree-lined street from the swing on your large, welcoming front porch. Home has large living area and separate dining room. Remodeled kitchen has granite countertops and ss appliances and opens to family room with French doors that lead to large screened porch that offers view of private, fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 977 Highland View NE have any available units?
977 Highland View NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 977 Highland View NE have?
Some of 977 Highland View NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 977 Highland View NE currently offering any rent specials?
977 Highland View NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 977 Highland View NE pet-friendly?
No, 977 Highland View NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 977 Highland View NE offer parking?
Yes, 977 Highland View NE offers parking.
Does 977 Highland View NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 977 Highland View NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 977 Highland View NE have a pool?
No, 977 Highland View NE does not have a pool.
Does 977 Highland View NE have accessible units?
No, 977 Highland View NE does not have accessible units.
Does 977 Highland View NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 977 Highland View NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana on Main
508 Main St NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
AMLI Westside
1084 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus