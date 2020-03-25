All apartments in Atlanta
975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:19 AM

975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se

975 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

975 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
cats allowed
Fully-furnished Earthcraft custom built home in award winning Glenwood Park neighborhood. Advertised rent is fully furnished. Rent negotiable if unfurnished. Open floor-plan with large family room and cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace, gourmet chef kitchen with granite island,six burner Viking range/convection oven, GE stainless steel appliances, and floor to ceiling cabinets. Master-on-main with enormous walk in master closet. Two private guest bedrooms on second floor. Half-bath on main floor. Built in home audio system with surround sound and private paved courtyard with outdoor speakers. Large two car garage with additional street parking. Walk to the Beltline, shopping, movie theater, restaurants, coffee shops, and many other local businesses. Blocks away from the new Madison Yards and Glenwood shopping center including a Kroger and Publix. Very pedestrian friendly neighborhood with a beautiful landscaped park and playground. Access to community swimming pool and fitness center included in monthly rental. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit check, background check, rental history, and employment/wage verification. At least 3 months of prior bank statements may also be required to substantiate ability to pay rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se have any available units?
975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se have?
Some of 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se offers parking.
Does 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se have a pool?
Yes, 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se has a pool.
Does 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se has units with dishwashers.
