975 N Ormewood Park Dr Se

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven range stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard gym parking playground pool dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly cats allowed

Fully-furnished Earthcraft custom built home in award winning Glenwood Park neighborhood. Advertised rent is fully furnished. Rent negotiable if unfurnished. Open floor-plan with large family room and cathedral ceiling, gas fireplace, gourmet chef kitchen with granite island,six burner Viking range/convection oven, GE stainless steel appliances, and floor to ceiling cabinets. Master-on-main with enormous walk in master closet. Two private guest bedrooms on second floor. Half-bath on main floor. Built in home audio system with surround sound and private paved courtyard with outdoor speakers. Large two car garage with additional street parking. Walk to the Beltline, shopping, movie theater, restaurants, coffee shops, and many other local businesses. Blocks away from the new Madison Yards and Glenwood shopping center including a Kroger and Publix. Very pedestrian friendly neighborhood with a beautiful landscaped park and playground. Access to community swimming pool and fitness center included in monthly rental. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit check, background check, rental history, and employment/wage verification. At least 3 months of prior bank statements may also be required to substantiate ability to pay rent.