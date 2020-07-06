All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 974 Washington Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
974 Washington Street Southwest
Last updated February 14 2020 at 7:52 PM

974 Washington Street Southwest

974 Washington Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Peoplestown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

974 Washington Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Come see this stunning two story home near the heart of Atlanta! Covered front porch! Spacious living room! Kitchen features white cabinets & plenty of counter space! One bedroom on main with private full bathroom! Master bedroom upstairs features covered.

Enjoy the private balcony, walk-in closet, & private master bath! Two spacious secondary bedrooms on upper level share a full bathroom! Do not miss out. Apply today!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1265414?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $980, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $980, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 974 Washington Street Southwest have any available units?
974 Washington Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 974 Washington Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
974 Washington Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 974 Washington Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 974 Washington Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 974 Washington Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 974 Washington Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 974 Washington Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 974 Washington Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 974 Washington Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 974 Washington Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 974 Washington Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 974 Washington Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 974 Washington Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 974 Washington Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 974 Washington Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 974 Washington Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road
Atlanta, GA 30349
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Novel O4W
525 North Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30308
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus