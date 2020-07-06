974 Washington Street Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Come see this stunning two story home near the heart of Atlanta! Covered front porch! Spacious living room! Kitchen features white cabinets & plenty of counter space! One bedroom on main with private full bathroom! Master bedroom upstairs features covered.



Enjoy the private balcony, walk-in closet, & private master bath! Two spacious secondary bedrooms on upper level share a full bathroom! Do not miss out. Apply today!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1265414?source=marketing



Rental Terms: Rent: $980, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $980, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.