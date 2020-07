Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This spacious home is situated in the heart of Buckhead. Completely renovated in 2016, this rare open concept home in Lenox Hill boasts two spactious en-suites, georgeous open kitchen, and tranquil outdoor space. Convienent to Lenox Mall, Phipps Plaza and the Shops of Buckhead this home is in the center of everything Atlanta has to offer.