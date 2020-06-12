960 Moda Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Intown living at its best! This modern Reynoldstown gem is just steps to the BeltLine Eastside Trail & close to all of your favorite spots including ParkGrounds, Krog St Market, Inman Park, & Edgewood Retail District. Abundant w/ tasteful upgrades, including custom kitchen tile from floor to ceiling, cabinet inserts, custom tile wall in powder room, & sleek modern window treatments. Generous natural light throughout. Gleaming hardwoods throughout open floor plan, two walk-in closets, private back deck, & quick access to the pool from your back door.