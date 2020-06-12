All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 960 Moda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
960 Moda Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

960 Moda Drive

960 Moda Drive SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Reynoldstown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

960 Moda Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Intown living at its best! This modern Reynoldstown gem is just steps to the BeltLine Eastside Trail & close to all of your favorite spots including ParkGrounds, Krog St Market, Inman Park, & Edgewood Retail District. Abundant w/ tasteful upgrades, including custom kitchen tile from floor to ceiling, cabinet inserts, custom tile wall in powder room, & sleek modern window treatments. Generous natural light throughout. Gleaming hardwoods throughout open floor plan, two walk-in closets, private back deck, & quick access to the pool from your back door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Moda Drive have any available units?
960 Moda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 Moda Drive have?
Some of 960 Moda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Moda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
960 Moda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Moda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 960 Moda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 960 Moda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 960 Moda Drive offers parking.
Does 960 Moda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Moda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Moda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 960 Moda Drive has a pool.
Does 960 Moda Drive have accessible units?
No, 960 Moda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Moda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 Moda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Icon Buckhead
3379 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Mirador at Peachtree
2203 Plaster Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus