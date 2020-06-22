956 Glenwood Park Drive SE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

OVERLOOK CHARMING GLENWOOD PARK FROM 3 COVERED PORCHES! This large home offers the best of intown living--just steps from the Beltline, shopping & restaurants. Take the ELEVATOR to the top floor to enjoy city views. The open concept plan features a large living room, dining area & kitchen with quartz counters & stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout have a natural light finish which adds to the spacious, light-filled quality. The Master Suite features its own covered deck, ample space in the walk-in custom closet.