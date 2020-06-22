All apartments in Atlanta
956 Glenwood Park Drive SE.
956 Glenwood Park Drive SE

956 Glenwood Park Drive SE · No Longer Available
Location

956 Glenwood Park Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
OVERLOOK CHARMING GLENWOOD PARK FROM 3 COVERED PORCHES! This large home offers the best of intown living--just steps from the Beltline, shopping & restaurants. Take the ELEVATOR to the top floor to enjoy city views. The open concept plan features a large living room, dining area & kitchen with quartz counters & stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout have a natural light finish which adds to the spacious, light-filled quality. The Master Suite features its own covered deck, ample space in the walk-in custom closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE have any available units?
956 Glenwood Park Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE have?
Some of 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
956 Glenwood Park Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE offers parking.
Does 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE have a pool?
No, 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 Glenwood Park Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

