954 Laurelmont Dr

Come Look and Lease this Great Brick Split Level located in the Green Forest Acres Subdivision located in Southwest Atlanta near Cascade Road. We are looking for a long-term that is looking for a place to call home. Will NOT last long!! The bedrooms are Nice and Spacious in this Southwest Atlanta home we just listed FOR RENT. Rent is paid via auto debit via checking, savings account or NetSpend card. Landlord does not want to participate in any Housing or Rental Assistance Programs No Evictions, No Pets, No Smoking, No Exceptions