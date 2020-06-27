952 Woodland Avenue SE

Amenities
What a home! Enjoy autumn evenings on the spacious covered front porch. Charming bungalow in Ormewood Park - one of ATL's favorite neighborhoods! Move-in ready.Home has a fresh coat of interior paint, hardwoods throughout,decorative FP in the LR & an open layout. Lots of windows for natural light, updated kitchen with SS appliances & granite countertops. Washer/dryer in unit! The cozy screened in back porch overlooking the lg, private fenced in backyard is the perfect spot for relaxing or grilling out. Close to the Beltline, restaurants and shops.