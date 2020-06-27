All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 9 2019 at 4:17 AM

952 Woodland Avenue SE

952 Woodland Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

952 Woodland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
What a home! Enjoy autumn evenings on the spacious covered front porch. Charming bungalow in Ormewood Park - one of ATL's favorite neighborhoods! Move-in ready.Home has a fresh coat of interior paint, hardwoods throughout,decorative FP in the LR & an open layout. Lots of windows for natural light, updated kitchen with SS appliances & granite countertops. Washer/dryer in unit! The cozy screened in back porch overlooking the lg, private fenced in backyard is the perfect spot for relaxing or grilling out. Close to the Beltline, restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Woodland Avenue SE have any available units?
952 Woodland Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 Woodland Avenue SE have?
Some of 952 Woodland Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Woodland Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
952 Woodland Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Woodland Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 952 Woodland Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 952 Woodland Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 952 Woodland Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 952 Woodland Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 952 Woodland Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Woodland Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 952 Woodland Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 952 Woodland Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 952 Woodland Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Woodland Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 952 Woodland Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
