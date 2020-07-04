All apartments in Atlanta
950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit

950 Stallings Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

950 Stallings Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located, recently renovated duplex, 1-bed/1-bath efficiency, water included, minutes from East Atlanta and downtown, easy access to I-20 and I-75/I-85, 15 minutes to the airport, gas stove, deck perfect for entertaining, off street parking (driveway), don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit have any available units?
950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit have?
Some of 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit currently offering any rent specials?
950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit pet-friendly?
No, 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit offer parking?
Yes, 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit offers parking.
Does 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit have a pool?
No, 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit does not have a pool.
Does 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit have accessible units?
No, 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 950 Stallings Avenue, SE, Left Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

