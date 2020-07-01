949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park gym parking pool garage

Live in a great home in a great area. This fantastic neighborhood just minutes walk from restaurants, shopping, Madison Yards, Atlanta Dairies, and more, including everything along The Atlanta Beltline! Spacious and bright, hardwood floors, 10ft+ ceilings. Outdoor living with two large decks -- perfect for entertaining. Top floor bonus room opens out to rooftop patio -- AMAZING CITY VIEWS! Two-car garage AND plenty of storage. Community garden and dog park. Development also qualifies for membership to the beautiful Glenwood Park Pool & Gym.