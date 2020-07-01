All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE

949 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

949 North Ormewood Park Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
Live in a great home in a great area. This fantastic neighborhood just minutes walk from restaurants, shopping, Madison Yards, Atlanta Dairies, and more, including everything along The Atlanta Beltline! Spacious and bright, hardwood floors, 10ft+ ceilings. Outdoor living with two large decks -- perfect for entertaining. Top floor bonus room opens out to rooftop patio -- AMAZING CITY VIEWS! Two-car garage AND plenty of storage. Community garden and dog park. Development also qualifies for membership to the beautiful Glenwood Park Pool & Gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have any available units?
949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have?
Some of 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE offers parking.
Does 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have a pool?
Yes, 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE has a pool.
Does 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 949 N Ormewood Park Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
2460 Peachtree at Peachtree Battle
2460 Peachtree Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus