943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314

Amenities
Beautiful condo with amazing views in the heart of Midtown. Enjoy living in-town nearby top ranking restaurants, parks and so much more. This one bedroom, one bathroom condo has utilized its space by extending a wall, giving it a great flow for living. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and hardwoods throughout. The Metropolis building offers a very secure resort-like lifestyle, including a gym, pool, and common areas. Pets are negotiable. Appointment only, currently occupied.