All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:22 AM

943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314

943 Peachtree Street Northeast · (404) 234-7286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Midtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

943 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful condo with amazing views in the heart of Midtown. Enjoy living in-town nearby top ranking restaurants, parks and so much more. This one bedroom, one bathroom condo has utilized its space by extending a wall, giving it a great flow for living. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and hardwoods throughout. The Metropolis building offers a very secure resort-like lifestyle, including a gym, pool, and common areas. Pets are negotiable. Appointment only, currently occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 have any available units?
943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 have?
Some of 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 currently offering any rent specials?
943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 is pet friendly.
Does 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 offer parking?
Yes, 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 does offer parking.
Does 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 have a pool?
Yes, 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 has a pool.
Does 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 have accessible units?
No, 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316
Gentry
3172 Roswell Road
Atlanta, GA 30305
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity