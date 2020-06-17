943 Peachtree Street NE # 1314

Amenities

Beautiful condo with amazing views in the heart of Midtown. Enjoy living in-town nearby top ranking restaurants, parks and so much more. This one bedroom, one bathroom condo has utilized its space by extending a wall, giving it a great flow for living. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and hardwoods throughout. The Metropolis building offers a very secure resort-like lifestyle, including a gym, pool, and common areas. Pets are negotiable. Appointment only, currently occupied.