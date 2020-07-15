942 Lawton Street Southwest

Amenities

14 DAYS VETERAN ONLY FIRST LOOK THROUGH JULY 19, 2020. PROSPECT MUST QUALIFY UNDER PROGRAM TERMS BY EARNING LESS THAN 120% AMI.



Sweet 3BR 1.5BA bungalow features a cute front porch entrance. The living room pretty picture window lets in lots of natural light! Enjoy a kitchen with appliances. Lovely bedrooms are carpeted and the master bedroom includes private half bath. The level backyard is a great place to spend time year-round, act fast to make this one yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Please note: Appliances will be installed at move-in. Section 8 vouchers will be considered

