Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:09 PM

942 Lawton Street Southwest

942 Lawton Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

942 Lawton Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
14 DAYS VETERAN ONLY FIRST LOOK THROUGH JULY 19, 2020. PROSPECT MUST QUALIFY UNDER PROGRAM TERMS BY EARNING LESS THAN 120% AMI.

Sweet 3BR 1.5BA bungalow features a cute front porch entrance. The living room pretty picture window lets in lots of natural light! Enjoy a kitchen with appliances. Lovely bedrooms are carpeted and the master bedroom includes private half bath. The level backyard is a great place to spend time year-round, act fast to make this one yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Please note: Appliances will be installed at move-in. Section 8 vouchers will be considered
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 Lawton Street Southwest have any available units?
942 Lawton Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 942 Lawton Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
942 Lawton Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 Lawton Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 942 Lawton Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 942 Lawton Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 942 Lawton Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 942 Lawton Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 942 Lawton Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 Lawton Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 942 Lawton Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 942 Lawton Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 942 Lawton Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 942 Lawton Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 942 Lawton Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 942 Lawton Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 942 Lawton Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
