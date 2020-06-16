939 Sylvan Place Southwest

Amenities
Upstairs Loft is Available for Rent. This is an awesome property with the following details, that you will love.
Close to Downtown Atlanta and the Beltline
Separate and Private Upstairs Deck
New Carpet
large Kitchen with White Appliance
New Bathroom
Separate Living Room
Great Roommate Plan
Private Off-Street Parking
Utilities will be separate from the rent will be an additional $300.00 and will include power, gas and water.
Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.