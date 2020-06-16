939 Sylvan Place Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upstairs Loft is Available for Rent. This is an awesome property with the following details, that you will love.

Close to Downtown Atlanta and the Beltline

Separate and Private Upstairs Deck

New Carpet

large Kitchen with White Appliance

New Bathroom

Separate Living Room

Great Roommate Plan

Private Off-Street Parking

Utilities will be separate from the rent will be an additional $300.00 and will include power, gas and water.



Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.