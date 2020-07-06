932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE

Amenities

Located in one of Virginia Highland's BEST locations! Walk to VH best shops and restaurants & also wonderful Orme Park is just steps away! This remodeled home has it all. Amenities include: Renovated kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless appliances & breakfast island with view to family room, renovated baths with marble and granite countertops and tile, Huge oversized master suite with renovated bath featuring double vanity, lots of extra rooms: sunroom, two offices & an upstairs playroom; backyard features a large patio and spacious level and fenced garden area!