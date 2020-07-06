All apartments in Atlanta
932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE

932 Glen Arden Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

932 Glen Arden Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located in one of Virginia Highland's BEST locations! Walk to VH best shops and restaurants & also wonderful Orme Park is just steps away! This remodeled home has it all. Amenities include: Renovated kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless appliances & breakfast island with view to family room, renovated baths with marble and granite countertops and tile, Huge oversized master suite with renovated bath featuring double vanity, lots of extra rooms: sunroom, two offices & an upstairs playroom; backyard features a large patio and spacious level and fenced garden area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE have any available units?
932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE have?
Some of 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE offers parking.
Does 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE have a pool?
No, 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE have accessible units?
No, 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 GLEN ARDEN Way NE has units with dishwashers.

