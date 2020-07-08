931 Fern Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS

This lovely newly renovated 3/2.5 home located near the soon to be open south side beltline trail in the up incoming Summerhill neighborhood. The home is walking distance to D.H. Stanon park, The Beacon project, Soon to be open Neighborhood Goods development, & the new restaurants & Bakeries on Atlanta Ave. Such as Little Tart & Woods Chapel BBQ. The home is incredibly updated with matte hardwood floors, stainless appliances, matte black fixtures, new Kitchen quartz countertops, artisan subway tile in herringbone pattern, & fenced in backyard.