931 Fern Avenue SE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

931 Fern Avenue SE

931 Fern Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

931 Fern Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Peoplestown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS
This lovely newly renovated 3/2.5 home located near the soon to be open south side beltline trail in the up incoming Summerhill neighborhood. The home is walking distance to D.H. Stanon park, The Beacon project, Soon to be open Neighborhood Goods development, & the new restaurants & Bakeries on Atlanta Ave. Such as Little Tart & Woods Chapel BBQ. The home is incredibly updated with matte hardwood floors, stainless appliances, matte black fixtures, new Kitchen quartz countertops, artisan subway tile in herringbone pattern, & fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Fern Avenue SE have any available units?
931 Fern Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 931 Fern Avenue SE have?
Some of 931 Fern Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 931 Fern Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
931 Fern Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Fern Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 931 Fern Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 931 Fern Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 931 Fern Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 931 Fern Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Fern Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Fern Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 931 Fern Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 931 Fern Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 931 Fern Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Fern Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 931 Fern Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

