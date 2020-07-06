930 Peachtree Battle Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

This one is special! Offered Furnished only. The most charming, lovely home for that special, discerning client! Home is perfect in so many ways - Exquisite details, 11' ceilings, antique beams, abundant natural light, sophisticated old world charm throughout! All bedrooms on 2nd level. Master bedroom has seating room & fireplace. Two additional secondary BR's / 2 Baths. French doors on main level open to pristine gardens & lush courtyard overlooking picturesque creek. This is one you will not want to miss! Quiet setting!