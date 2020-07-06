All apartments in Atlanta
930 Peachtree Battle Circle

930 Peachtree Battle Circle Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

930 Peachtree Battle Circle Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Brandon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
This one is special! Offered Furnished only. The most charming, lovely home for that special, discerning client! Home is perfect in so many ways - Exquisite details, 11' ceilings, antique beams, abundant natural light, sophisticated old world charm throughout! All bedrooms on 2nd level. Master bedroom has seating room & fireplace. Two additional secondary BR's / 2 Baths. French doors on main level open to pristine gardens & lush courtyard overlooking picturesque creek. This is one you will not want to miss! Quiet setting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Peachtree Battle Circle have any available units?
930 Peachtree Battle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 Peachtree Battle Circle have?
Some of 930 Peachtree Battle Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Peachtree Battle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
930 Peachtree Battle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Peachtree Battle Circle pet-friendly?
No, 930 Peachtree Battle Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 930 Peachtree Battle Circle offer parking?
No, 930 Peachtree Battle Circle does not offer parking.
Does 930 Peachtree Battle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 Peachtree Battle Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Peachtree Battle Circle have a pool?
No, 930 Peachtree Battle Circle does not have a pool.
Does 930 Peachtree Battle Circle have accessible units?
No, 930 Peachtree Battle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Peachtree Battle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 Peachtree Battle Circle has units with dishwashers.

