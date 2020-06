Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location with easy access to I-75 and 166. This 1930's cottage features original hardwoods throughout main rooms and tiled bathrooms. Kitchen includes electric stove, dishwasher and SS double door/bottom freezer refrigerator. Stackable washer/dryer included. Charming front porch to relax on and a great deck for entertaining. Pets are allowed with $300 pet deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.