927 Tilden Street NW
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:24 PM

927 Tilden Street NW

927 Tilden Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

927 Tilden Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Knight Park - Howell Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*LOCATION...Close to GA tech, downtown, midtown, piedmont park. Great home in hot "Howell Station". Near WESTSIDE. Gorgeous NEW Hardwoods on all levels. Newer craftsman style home w/neutral decor & double rocking chair front porches. Granite kitchen w/white cabinetry. Large Dining & Family. Really spacious master suite with cozy fireplace. Room opens to your very own private porch. Updated baths. Lovely level lot. Backyard is very private and serene. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. See private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 Tilden Street NW have any available units?
927 Tilden Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 Tilden Street NW have?
Some of 927 Tilden Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 Tilden Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
927 Tilden Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 Tilden Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 927 Tilden Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 927 Tilden Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 927 Tilden Street NW offers parking.
Does 927 Tilden Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 Tilden Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 Tilden Street NW have a pool?
No, 927 Tilden Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 927 Tilden Street NW have accessible units?
No, 927 Tilden Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 927 Tilden Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 Tilden Street NW has units with dishwashers.
