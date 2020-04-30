927 Tilden Street NW

Amenities

*LOCATION...Close to GA tech, downtown, midtown, piedmont park. Great home in hot "Howell Station". Near WESTSIDE. Gorgeous NEW Hardwoods on all levels. Newer craftsman style home w/neutral decor & double rocking chair front porches. Granite kitchen w/white cabinetry. Large Dining & Family. Really spacious master suite with cozy fireplace. Room opens to your very own private porch. Updated baths. Lovely level lot. Backyard is very private and serene. This home can be rented furnished or unfurnished. See private remarks.