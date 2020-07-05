All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 926 Hall Street Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
926 Hall Street Northwest
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:24 PM

926 Hall Street Northwest

926 Hall Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

926 Hall Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Almond Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated home!!
Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances!
Call to schedule a showing 404-829-2319
We accept Housing choice Vouchers!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have any available units?
926 Hall Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 926 Hall Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
926 Hall Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Hall Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
Belara
1570 Sheridan Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus