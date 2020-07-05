Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
926 Hall Street Northwest
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:24 PM
1 of 8
926 Hall Street Northwest
926 Hall Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
926 Hall Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Almond Park
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this newly renovated home!!
Updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances!
Call to schedule a showing 404-829-2319
We accept Housing choice Vouchers!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have any available units?
926 Hall Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 926 Hall Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
926 Hall Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 Hall Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 Hall Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 926 Hall Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
