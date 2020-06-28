All apartments in Atlanta
922 Canterbury Lane
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

922 Canterbury Lane

922 Canterbury Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

922 Canterbury Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
This Buckhead home is located in a small enclave of homes. Open floor-plan with spacious family room featuring a gas fireplace, book shelves, coffered ceiling and view to kitchen. Kitchen has gas range, all stainless steel appliances, large island, pantry and easy access to small main level deck. Spacious dining room is great for large dinners. Master bathroom has double vanities, soaking tub and frameless shower. Lower level is perfect for an in-law or guest suite with its own sitting area, private deck and bathroom with steam shower. No yard work required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Canterbury Lane have any available units?
922 Canterbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 Canterbury Lane have?
Some of 922 Canterbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Canterbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
922 Canterbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Canterbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 922 Canterbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 922 Canterbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 922 Canterbury Lane offers parking.
Does 922 Canterbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Canterbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Canterbury Lane have a pool?
No, 922 Canterbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 922 Canterbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 922 Canterbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Canterbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Canterbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
