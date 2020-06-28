922 Canterbury Lane

Amenities
This Buckhead home is located in a small enclave of homes. Open floor-plan with spacious family room featuring a gas fireplace, book shelves, coffered ceiling and view to kitchen. Kitchen has gas range, all stainless steel appliances, large island, pantry and easy access to small main level deck. Spacious dining room is great for large dinners. Master bathroom has double vanities, soaking tub and frameless shower. Lower level is perfect for an in-law or guest suite with its own sitting area, private deck and bathroom with steam shower. No yard work required.