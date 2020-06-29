921 Oak St South West

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home with a 1 car garage and fenced-in backyard in the Historic West End. Beautifully finished, this home features a 2-story living room with fireplace, vaulted ceiling, separate dining room with view to updated eat-in kitchen, granite counters, and hardwoods on main floor. Just a short walk to the Beltline Westside trail and the Lee & White food and beverage district. Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan