Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:39 PM

921 Oak St South West

921 Oak St SW · No Longer Available
Location

921 Oak St SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home with a 1 car garage and fenced-in backyard in the Historic West End. Beautifully finished, this home features a 2-story living room with fireplace, vaulted ceiling, separate dining room with view to updated eat-in kitchen, granite counters, and hardwoods on main floor. Just a short walk to the Beltline Westside trail and the Lee & White food and beverage district. Please Call directly at 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING W/ OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Arvis Sullivan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Oak St South West have any available units?
921 Oak St South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Oak St South West have?
Some of 921 Oak St South West's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Oak St South West currently offering any rent specials?
921 Oak St South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Oak St South West pet-friendly?
No, 921 Oak St South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 921 Oak St South West offer parking?
Yes, 921 Oak St South West offers parking.
Does 921 Oak St South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Oak St South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Oak St South West have a pool?
No, 921 Oak St South West does not have a pool.
Does 921 Oak St South West have accessible units?
No, 921 Oak St South West does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Oak St South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 Oak St South West does not have units with dishwashers.

