Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:52 AM

905 Juniper Street NE

905 Juniper Street Northeast · (404) 668-7233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

905 Juniper Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 802 · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1171 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Pristine Penthouse unit with gorgeous treetop views, 11 foot ceilings and dual walk-out balconies overlooking the pool! Amazing location with popular restaurants, shops, Piedmont Park and attractions right out your front door! Stellar amenities include concierge, gym, restaurant, pool/spa and business center! Sleek modern kitchen with SS appliances, granite, breakfast bar and is open to the living area with hardwood floors and floor to ceiling windows! Huge master suite with spa bath and large secondary room with full bath! Includes 2 covered & secured parking spaces!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Juniper Street NE have any available units?
905 Juniper Street NE has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 905 Juniper Street NE have?
Some of 905 Juniper Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Juniper Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
905 Juniper Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Juniper Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 905 Juniper Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 905 Juniper Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 905 Juniper Street NE does offer parking.
Does 905 Juniper Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 Juniper Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Juniper Street NE have a pool?
Yes, 905 Juniper Street NE has a pool.
Does 905 Juniper Street NE have accessible units?
No, 905 Juniper Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Juniper Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 905 Juniper Street NE has units with dishwashers.
