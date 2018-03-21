903 Rosedale Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Executive 1929 Bungalow with an inviting rocking chair front porch. Fresh neutral paint, hardwood floors throughout, the kitchen boast tall cabinets with Carrara Marble counters, SS appliances, and Viking Stove, 9' + ceilings, crown and base molding with beautiful lighting fixtures, plantation shutters, 2 decorative fireplaces, and walk-in master closet. Enjoy ample private entertaining space in the fenced back yard with small pond and fountain. Permanent stairs for attic storage, front loading Washer/Dryer and rent includes lawn service and pest control.