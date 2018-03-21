All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

903 Rosedale Road NE

903 Rosedale Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

903 Rosedale Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Executive 1929 Bungalow with an inviting rocking chair front porch. Fresh neutral paint, hardwood floors throughout, the kitchen boast tall cabinets with Carrara Marble counters, SS appliances, and Viking Stove, 9' + ceilings, crown and base molding with beautiful lighting fixtures, plantation shutters, 2 decorative fireplaces, and walk-in master closet. Enjoy ample private entertaining space in the fenced back yard with small pond and fountain. Permanent stairs for attic storage, front loading Washer/Dryer and rent includes lawn service and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Rosedale Road NE have any available units?
903 Rosedale Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Rosedale Road NE have?
Some of 903 Rosedale Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Rosedale Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
903 Rosedale Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Rosedale Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 903 Rosedale Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 903 Rosedale Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 903 Rosedale Road NE offers parking.
Does 903 Rosedale Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 Rosedale Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Rosedale Road NE have a pool?
No, 903 Rosedale Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 903 Rosedale Road NE have accessible units?
No, 903 Rosedale Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Rosedale Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Rosedale Road NE has units with dishwashers.

