Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym fire pit media room microwave

4 bed/2.5 bath Bungalow in the heart of Virginia Highland! Just steps to all the wonderful shops, restaurants & parks! This spacious bungalow has classic charm w/room to spread out, a game/media room downstairs & gym or office space upstairs. Beautiful Master suite upstairs w/private balcony. Huge back deck w/built-in seating - perfect for entertaining. Large fenced in yard w/built-in fire pit/patio. Best of everything! Better Pictures coming soon!