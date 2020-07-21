901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court courtyard parking garage hot tub

Two car detached garage townhome with private fenced-in courtyard. Charming open concept featuring 2 master bedrooms, one on the main floor and another on the second floor, 10’ ceilings and access to a park and jogging trail. Super quiet location and perfect for entertaining.



Spacious main-floor master bedroom with spa-style bath, separate tub and shower and large walk-in closet. Second floor master has 2 closets, 1 large walk-in, and attached bath with shower and tub. Remaining 2 large bedrooms on 2nd floor share a large bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub.



Granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Also includes front loading washer and dryer and blinds.



Located on The Path, a biking, walking, running and skating system that connects to the Silver Comet Trail. Publix local grocery store.



Minutes away from Bacchanalia, Top Golf and Atlanta hotspots such as the Westside Provisions District (e.g. JCT Kitchen, Ormsby's and Tacqueria del Sol), Marietta Street (e.g. Bartaco, Octane Coffee and Bocado) and Georgia Tech University.



Renter is responsible for all utilities (e.g. water, trash, sewer, cable, gas and electricity).



Owners include a licensed real estate agent.