901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:45 AM

901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw

901 Proctor Ranch Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

901 Proctor Ranch Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Brookview Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Two car detached garage townhome with private fenced-in courtyard. Charming open concept featuring 2 master bedrooms, one on the main floor and another on the second floor, 10’ ceilings and access to a park and jogging trail. Super quiet location and perfect for entertaining.

Spacious main-floor master bedroom with spa-style bath, separate tub and shower and large walk-in closet. Second floor master has 2 closets, 1 large walk-in, and attached bath with shower and tub. Remaining 2 large bedrooms on 2nd floor share a large bathroom with double sinks, shower and tub.

Granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless-steel appliances. Also includes front loading washer and dryer and blinds.

Located on The Path, a biking, walking, running and skating system that connects to the Silver Comet Trail. Publix local grocery store.

Minutes away from Bacchanalia, Top Golf and Atlanta hotspots such as the Westside Provisions District (e.g. JCT Kitchen, Ormsby's and Tacqueria del Sol), Marietta Street (e.g. Bartaco, Octane Coffee and Bocado) and Georgia Tech University.

Renter is responsible for all utilities (e.g. water, trash, sewer, cable, gas and electricity).

Owners include a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw have any available units?
901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw have?
Some of 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw currently offering any rent specials?
901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw pet-friendly?
No, 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw offer parking?
Yes, 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw offers parking.
Does 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw have a pool?
No, 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw does not have a pool.
Does 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw have accessible units?
No, 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Proctor Ranch Drive Nw has units with dishwashers.
