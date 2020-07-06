All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
898 Oak Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
898 Oak Street SW
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

898 Oak Street SW

898 Oak Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

898 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
COMFORTABLE and COZY ONE BEDROOM condominium now available in the GATED and SECURE SKY LOFTS complex! The Unit is located in a desirable and upcoming WEST END community with close proximity to the Airport, I-20, I-85, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta, Georgia Tech, Morehouse and other TOP GA Universities. The spacious first floor condominium has hardwood floors throughout. In addition, the kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. It also has a balcony. SKY LOFTS is very SECURE and has swimming pool, fitness center, gym and clubhouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Camden Phipps
700 Phipps Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 898 Oak Street SW have any available units?
898 Oak Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 898 Oak Street SW have?
Some of 898 Oak Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 Oak Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
898 Oak Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 Oak Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 898 Oak Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 898 Oak Street SW offer parking?
No, 898 Oak Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 898 Oak Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 898 Oak Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 Oak Street SW have a pool?
Yes, 898 Oak Street SW has a pool.
Does 898 Oak Street SW have accessible units?
No, 898 Oak Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 898 Oak Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 898 Oak Street SW has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus