898 Oak Street SW.

Amenities
COMFORTABLE and COZY ONE BEDROOM condominium now available in the GATED and SECURE SKY LOFTS complex! The Unit is located in a desirable and upcoming WEST END community with close proximity to the Airport, I-20, I-85, Spelman College, Clark Atlanta, Georgia Tech, Morehouse and other TOP GA Universities. The spacious first floor condominium has hardwood floors throughout. In addition, the kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. It also has a balcony. SKY LOFTS is very SECURE and has swimming pool, fitness center, gym and clubhouse!