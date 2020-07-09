898 Monroe Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Here's your opportunity to live in the heart of Midtown on an enchanting residential street! Walk to Piedmont Park, local eateries, Trader Joe's & other retail. This home offers historic charm galore w/ updates throughout. Wave to neighbors from the grand, front porch. Step inside to 11 ft high ceilings, large rooms, 2 master suites, renovated kitchen, hardwood floors. Side screened in porch w/ cathedral ceiling. Decorative fireplaces have original hand crafted wood mantles. 3 bedrooms & 1.5 full baths on the main including master on main and one could make for a lovely office w/ built in shelving. Upstairs you'll find another living space and a 2nd alcove for an additional office area. The large upstairs master bedroom w/ an all tile spa bathroom, see the walk in closet w/ hand crafted aromatic cedar shelving. The back deck with gas grill is great for entertaining. And don't miss that you can sit on that deck and enjoy the view of the largest Sycamore in the City of Atlanta in your backyard. New washer/dryer installed and included. Upstairs master bedroom is being painted a neutral color.