898 Monroe Cir
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:08 AM

898 Monroe Cir

898 Monroe Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

898 Monroe Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Here's your opportunity to live in the heart of Midtown on an enchanting residential street! Walk to Piedmont Park, local eateries, Trader Joe's & other retail. This home offers historic charm galore w/ updates throughout. Wave to neighbors from the grand, front porch. Step inside to 11 ft high ceilings, large rooms, 2 master suites, renovated kitchen, hardwood floors. Side screened in porch w/ cathedral ceiling. Decorative fireplaces have original hand crafted wood mantles. 3 bedrooms & 1.5 full baths on the main including master on main and one could make for a lovely office w/ built in shelving. Upstairs you'll find another living space and a 2nd alcove for an additional office area. The large upstairs master bedroom w/ an all tile spa bathroom, see the walk in closet w/ hand crafted aromatic cedar shelving. The back deck with gas grill is great for entertaining. And don't miss that you can sit on that deck and enjoy the view of the largest Sycamore in the City of Atlanta in your backyard. New washer/dryer installed and included. Upstairs master bedroom is being painted a neutral color.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 898 Monroe Cir have any available units?
898 Monroe Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 898 Monroe Cir have?
Some of 898 Monroe Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 898 Monroe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
898 Monroe Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 898 Monroe Cir pet-friendly?
No, 898 Monroe Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 898 Monroe Cir offer parking?
Yes, 898 Monroe Cir offers parking.
Does 898 Monroe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 898 Monroe Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 898 Monroe Cir have a pool?
Yes, 898 Monroe Cir has a pool.
Does 898 Monroe Cir have accessible units?
No, 898 Monroe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 898 Monroe Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 898 Monroe Cir has units with dishwashers.

