891 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful and Spacious 2 BR / 2.5 BA Townhome with terrace level office/den. This 3 story home has hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, private back deck off the kitchen.
FAQs
Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)
Application Fee | $100
Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments
Parking | one car garage and driveway
Laundry | W/D included
Utility Info | electric and gas
Utilities Included | Trash
Utility Cost | billed by 3rd party
Flooring | Hardwood and carpet
Year Built | 2006
Qualification Guidelines:
cobaltatl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Cobalt-Qualification-Guidelines-July-2019.pdf
Showing Instructions:
Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.
Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?
Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income
Click “submit an application”
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.
Additional Fees:
Move-in Admin Fee | $100
SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100
Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50
Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month
PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20
Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days
Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above
Minimum Lease Length | 1 year
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
