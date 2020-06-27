891 Commonwealth Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful and Spacious 2 BR / 2.5 BA Townhome with terrace level office/den. This 3 story home has hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, private back deck off the kitchen.



FAQs



Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)

Application Fee | $100

Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments

Parking | one car garage and driveway

Laundry | W/D included

Utility Info | electric and gas

Utilities Included | Trash

Utility Cost | billed by 3rd party

Flooring | Hardwood and carpet

Year Built | 2006



Qualification Guidelines:



cobaltatl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Cobalt-Qualification-Guidelines-July-2019.pdf



Showing Instructions:



Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.



Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?

Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income

Click “submit an application”

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.



Additional Fees:

Move-in Admin Fee | $100

SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100

Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50

Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month

PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20



Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days

Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above

Minimum Lease Length | 1 year



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



