All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 891 Commonwealth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
891 Commonwealth Avenue
Last updated July 12 2019 at 4:24 AM

891 Commonwealth Avenue

891 Commonwealth Ave SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Grant Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

891 Commonwealth Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Grant Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and Spacious 2 BR / 2.5 BA Townhome with terrace level office/den. This 3 story home has hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, private back deck off the kitchen.

FAQs

Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)
Application Fee | $100
Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments
Parking | one car garage and driveway
Laundry | W/D included
Utility Info | electric and gas
Utilities Included | Trash
Utility Cost | billed by 3rd party
Flooring | Hardwood and carpet
Year Built | 2006

Qualification Guidelines:

cobaltatl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Cobalt-Qualification-Guidelines-July-2019.pdf

Showing Instructions:

Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.

Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?
Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income
Click “submit an application”
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.

Additional Fees:
Move-in Admin Fee | $100
SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100
Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50
Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month
PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20

Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days
Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above
Minimum Lease Length | 1 year

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Cobalt Property Services is laser-focused on providing exceptional service to the residents we serve and property owners we partner with. For more info, please visit our website at CobaltATL.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
891 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 891 Commonwealth Avenue have?
Some of 891 Commonwealth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
891 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 891 Commonwealth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 891 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 891 Commonwealth Avenue offers parking.
Does 891 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 891 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 891 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 891 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 891 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 891 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 891 Commonwealth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30080
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Camden Buckhead Square
3097 Maple Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus