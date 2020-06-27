All apartments in Atlanta
889 Vedado Way NE

889 Vedado Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

889 Vedado Way Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Private and cozy 1br/1ba terrace level apartment in a Terrific location! Just around the corner from Midtown Promenade shopping Center, Piedmont Park and The Atlanta Beltline.
Unit has a separate living room, dining area, bedroom with 2 closets (one is a walk in), newly renovated bathroom with tile walls and a kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and full size washer and dryer. Off Street parking for 2 cars and plenty of street parking. UNIT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1600 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 Vedado Way NE have any available units?
889 Vedado Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 889 Vedado Way NE have?
Some of 889 Vedado Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 889 Vedado Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
889 Vedado Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 Vedado Way NE pet-friendly?
No, 889 Vedado Way NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 889 Vedado Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 889 Vedado Way NE offers parking.
Does 889 Vedado Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 889 Vedado Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 Vedado Way NE have a pool?
No, 889 Vedado Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 889 Vedado Way NE have accessible units?
No, 889 Vedado Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 889 Vedado Way NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 889 Vedado Way NE has units with dishwashers.
