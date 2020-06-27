889 Vedado Way NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Private and cozy 1br/1ba terrace level apartment in a Terrific location! Just around the corner from Midtown Promenade shopping Center, Piedmont Park and The Atlanta Beltline.

Unit has a separate living room, dining area, bedroom with 2 closets (one is a walk in), newly renovated bathroom with tile walls and a kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances and full size washer and dryer. Off Street parking for 2 cars and plenty of street parking. UNIT CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED FOR $1600 per month.