888 Teton Avenue SE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

So Cute 3 Bed/1 Bath in 30312! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home in Woodland Hills is SUPER cute and features a huge fenced in yard, a separate den/family room, renovated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, tons of natural light and all of that on a cul-de-sac street in 30312! The smaller bedroom would be great for a separate office or nursery! You'll love the house, you'll love the neighborhood! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



(RLNE2890125)