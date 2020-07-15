All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 888 Teton Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
888 Teton Avenue SE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

888 Teton Avenue SE

888 Teton Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

888 Teton Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
So Cute 3 Bed/1 Bath in 30312! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home in Woodland Hills is SUPER cute and features a huge fenced in yard, a separate den/family room, renovated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, tons of natural light and all of that on a cul-de-sac street in 30312! The smaller bedroom would be great for a separate office or nursery! You'll love the house, you'll love the neighborhood! Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. Pets considered w/ proof of alter and additional Sec Dep. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Email us at rentals@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE2890125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 Teton Avenue SE have any available units?
888 Teton Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 888 Teton Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
888 Teton Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Teton Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 Teton Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 888 Teton Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 888 Teton Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 888 Teton Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Teton Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Teton Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 888 Teton Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 888 Teton Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 888 Teton Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Teton Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Teton Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 888 Teton Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 888 Teton Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Paces
77 E Andrews Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus