All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 881 Mercury Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
881 Mercury Drive NW
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:58 AM

881 Mercury Drive NW

881 Mercury Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

881 Mercury Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Carroll Heights

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 Mercury Drive NW have any available units?
881 Mercury Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 Mercury Drive NW have?
Some of 881 Mercury Drive NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 Mercury Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
881 Mercury Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 Mercury Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 881 Mercury Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 881 Mercury Drive NW offer parking?
No, 881 Mercury Drive NW does not offer parking.
Does 881 Mercury Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 Mercury Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 Mercury Drive NW have a pool?
No, 881 Mercury Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 881 Mercury Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 881 Mercury Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 881 Mercury Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 881 Mercury Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Bishop
5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Road
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAtlanta 2 Bedroom Apartments
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus