880 W Peachtree Street.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:48 PM

880 W Peachtree Street

880 W Peachtree St NW · (404) 399-8993
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

880 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2303 · Avail. now

$3,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
key fob access
Move in Incentive? How about 2 Months Free spread out over the First 3 months and $500 off your 4th month?!! Penthouse Level with views for miles. Brand new, Tech rich Building with Google Fiber, USB outlets, Nest™ thermostat and smart phone keyless entry. Shaker cabinets with sleek pulls and under cabinet lighting. Quartz countertop with tile backsplash and under-mount sink with designer pull down faucet. Showers and soaking tubs with floor-to-ceiling tile. 8th and West Peachtree puts you in the middle of everything Midtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 880 W Peachtree Street have any available units?
880 W Peachtree Street has a unit available for $3,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 W Peachtree Street have?
Some of 880 W Peachtree Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 W Peachtree Street currently offering any rent specials?
880 W Peachtree Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 W Peachtree Street pet-friendly?
No, 880 W Peachtree Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 880 W Peachtree Street offer parking?
Yes, 880 W Peachtree Street does offer parking.
Does 880 W Peachtree Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 880 W Peachtree Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 W Peachtree Street have a pool?
Yes, 880 W Peachtree Street has a pool.
Does 880 W Peachtree Street have accessible units?
No, 880 W Peachtree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 880 W Peachtree Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 W Peachtree Street has units with dishwashers.

