880 W Peachtree Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill google fiber key fob access

Move in Incentive? How about 2 Months Free spread out over the First 3 months and $500 off your 4th month?!! Penthouse Level with views for miles. Brand new, Tech rich Building with Google Fiber, USB outlets, Nest™ thermostat and smart phone keyless entry. Shaker cabinets with sleek pulls and under cabinet lighting. Quartz countertop with tile backsplash and under-mount sink with designer pull down faucet. Showers and soaking tubs with floor-to-ceiling tile. 8th and West Peachtree puts you in the middle of everything Midtown!