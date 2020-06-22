All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

870 Mayson Turner Road North West

870 Mayson Turner Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

870 Mayson Turner Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a Pool View! Neighborhood Retail, Including Brand New Walmart Supercenter, Controlled Access Building, Sparkling Pool with Deck for Poolside Lounging, Fitness Center with Personal Lockers and Showers, Community Clubroom, Adjacent to Ashby MARTA Station, Convenient Downtown Location, One Block from Washington Park and Natatorium, Less Than One Mile From Downtown Atlanta -Centennial Olympic Park, Nearby AU Campuses, Philips Arena, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Distinctive finishes, Hardwood Flooring, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances, Skyline Views, Spacious Balconies. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM . Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 870 Mayson Turner Road North West have any available units?
870 Mayson Turner Road North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 870 Mayson Turner Road North West have?
Some of 870 Mayson Turner Road North West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 870 Mayson Turner Road North West currently offering any rent specials?
870 Mayson Turner Road North West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 870 Mayson Turner Road North West pet-friendly?
No, 870 Mayson Turner Road North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road North West offer parking?
No, 870 Mayson Turner Road North West does not offer parking.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 870 Mayson Turner Road North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road North West have a pool?
Yes, 870 Mayson Turner Road North West has a pool.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road North West have accessible units?
No, 870 Mayson Turner Road North West does not have accessible units.
Does 870 Mayson Turner Road North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 870 Mayson Turner Road North West does not have units with dishwashers.
