870 Mayson Turner Road North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a Pool View! Neighborhood Retail, Including Brand New Walmart Supercenter, Controlled Access Building, Sparkling Pool with Deck for Poolside Lounging, Fitness Center with Personal Lockers and Showers, Community Clubroom, Adjacent to Ashby MARTA Station, Convenient Downtown Location, One Block from Washington Park and Natatorium, Less Than One Mile From Downtown Atlanta -Centennial Olympic Park, Nearby AU Campuses, Philips Arena, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Distinctive finishes, Hardwood Flooring, Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances, Skyline Views, Spacious Balconies. Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM . Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson