87 Chester Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Knock-out Reynoldstown renovation blends historic charm with modern amenities for a one-of-a-kind bungalow. Original hardwood floors against a cool color palette and vaulted ceilings give the interior an light, airy feel. Spacious kitchen with gray quartz counters on white cabinets with loads of storage space. Stainless steel appliances with under cabinet microwave, gas range, and counter depth refrigerator. Island opens to living area providing a separation of spaces without sacrificing the open layout. Large master suite with tasteful bath featuring dual vessel sinks