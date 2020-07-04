All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

87 Chester Avenue SE

87 Chester Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

87 Chester Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Knock-out Reynoldstown renovation blends historic charm with modern amenities for a one-of-a-kind bungalow. Original hardwood floors against a cool color palette and vaulted ceilings give the interior an light, airy feel. Spacious kitchen with gray quartz counters on white cabinets with loads of storage space. Stainless steel appliances with under cabinet microwave, gas range, and counter depth refrigerator. Island opens to living area providing a separation of spaces without sacrificing the open layout. Large master suite with tasteful bath featuring dual vessel sinks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Chester Avenue SE have any available units?
87 Chester Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 Chester Avenue SE have?
Some of 87 Chester Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Chester Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
87 Chester Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Chester Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 87 Chester Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 87 Chester Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 87 Chester Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 87 Chester Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Chester Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Chester Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 87 Chester Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 87 Chester Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 87 Chester Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Chester Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Chester Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

