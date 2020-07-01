All apartments in Atlanta
868 Hubbard Street Southwest

868 Hubbard Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

868 Hubbard Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$1,199– 3 Beds/ 2 Baths Single Family House w/ plenty of storage room, porch and fenced yard!

Available immediately!

This beautifully renovated 2 story home has new carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen has new appliances and plenty of storage room. The front porch is perfect just in time for those summer cookouts. Fenced in back yard for the privacy!Located near the historical Tuner Field. It is close to Interstates 75, 85, and 20. 5 minutes away from downtown Atlanta.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Leslie | LEO
678-685-9932
470-223-0016 Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 Hubbard Street Southwest have any available units?
868 Hubbard Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 868 Hubbard Street Southwest have?
Some of 868 Hubbard Street Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 Hubbard Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
868 Hubbard Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 Hubbard Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 868 Hubbard Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 868 Hubbard Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 868 Hubbard Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 868 Hubbard Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 Hubbard Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 Hubbard Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 868 Hubbard Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 868 Hubbard Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 868 Hubbard Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 868 Hubbard Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 868 Hubbard Street Southwest has units with dishwashers.

