868 Hubbard Street Southwest

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated

$1,199– 3 Beds/ 2 Baths Single Family House w/ plenty of storage room, porch and fenced yard!



Available immediately!



This beautifully renovated 2 story home has new carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen has new appliances and plenty of storage room. The front porch is perfect just in time for those summer cookouts. Fenced in back yard for the privacy!Located near the historical Tuner Field. It is close to Interstates 75, 85, and 20. 5 minutes away from downtown Atlanta.



