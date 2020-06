Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This beautiful renovated 2 bed 1 bathroom unit located in the English Avenue neighborhood has been update and giving a new look that will definitely amaze with new low flow plumbing fixtures, new flooring, cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and new light fixtures. We also have gated parking. This place is ready to go all its missing is you.