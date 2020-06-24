All apartments in Atlanta
860 Westmoreland Circle Nw
860 Westmoreland Circle Nw

860 Westmoreland Cir NW · No Longer Available
Location

860 Westmoreland Cir NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Brookview Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
hot tub
new construction
EVERYONE KNOWS THAT WEST MIDTOWN IS THE PLACE TO BE NOW! Come and get your piece of vibrant living in the hip West Highlands Community. There's going to be a brand new community garden right in front of the townhome. The home is built with an open floor concept that features an open view from kitchen to family room and dining area. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and pantry. Hardwood floors throughout on main, spacious master w/ spa-style bath, separate tub & shower. Conveniently located to Downtown, Midtown and Buckhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw have any available units?
860 Westmoreland Circle Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw have?
Some of 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw currently offering any rent specials?
860 Westmoreland Circle Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw pet-friendly?
No, 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw offer parking?
Yes, 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw offers parking.
Does 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw have a pool?
No, 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw does not have a pool.
Does 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw have accessible units?
No, 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Westmoreland Circle Nw has units with dishwashers.
