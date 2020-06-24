860 Westmoreland Circle Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking hot tub new construction

EVERYONE KNOWS THAT WEST MIDTOWN IS THE PLACE TO BE NOW! Come and get your piece of vibrant living in the hip West Highlands Community. There's going to be a brand new community garden right in front of the townhome. The home is built with an open floor concept that features an open view from kitchen to family room and dining area. Kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and pantry. Hardwood floors throughout on main, spacious master w/ spa-style bath, separate tub & shower. Conveniently located to Downtown, Midtown and Buckhead.