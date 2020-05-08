853 Hall St NW

Amenities
This lovely, fenced-in home features hardwood floors throughout with a separate office space off of the living room! A beautiful yard with unfinished basement area for storage await you in this gorgeous home.
AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.