All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 853 Hall St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
853 Hall St NW
Last updated July 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

853 Hall St NW

853 Hall Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

853 Hall Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely, fenced-in home features hardwood floors throughout with a separate office space off of the living room! A beautiful yard with unfinished basement area for storage await you in this gorgeous home.

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, visit the Title One Management website to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 853 Hall St NW have any available units?
853 Hall St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 853 Hall St NW have?
Some of 853 Hall St NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 853 Hall St NW currently offering any rent specials?
853 Hall St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 853 Hall St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 853 Hall St NW is pet friendly.
Does 853 Hall St NW offer parking?
No, 853 Hall St NW does not offer parking.
Does 853 Hall St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 853 Hall St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 853 Hall St NW have a pool?
No, 853 Hall St NW does not have a pool.
Does 853 Hall St NW have accessible units?
No, 853 Hall St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 853 Hall St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 853 Hall St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Reserve at Lavista Walk
1155 Lavista Walk NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Generation Atlanta
369 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus