Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

850 Piedmont Avenue NE

850 Piedmont Avenue Northeast
Location

850 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
pool
hot tub
The Dakota is the ideal location to enjoy Midtown right outside your doorstep! This light-filled 2 bed 2 bath unit overlooks the courtyard + is situated on the top floor with your own covered balcony. Renovated a few years ago, this unit features hardwoods throughout, custom lighting, + spa-like master bath including a frameless glass shower + double vanity. Kitchen overlooks living + dining with white cabinets, honed granite, upgraded SS appliances + gas range. W/D included. Piedmont Park, eateries, + shops all within blocks. Welcome home to luxury Midtown living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE have any available units?
850 Piedmont Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE have?
Some of 850 Piedmont Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 Piedmont Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
850 Piedmont Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 Piedmont Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE have a pool?
Yes, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE has a pool.
Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 850 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 Piedmont Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.

