850 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator pool hot tub

The Dakota is the ideal location to enjoy Midtown right outside your doorstep! This light-filled 2 bed 2 bath unit overlooks the courtyard + is situated on the top floor with your own covered balcony. Renovated a few years ago, this unit features hardwoods throughout, custom lighting, + spa-like master bath including a frameless glass shower + double vanity. Kitchen overlooks living + dining with white cabinets, honed granite, upgraded SS appliances + gas range. W/D included. Piedmont Park, eateries, + shops all within blocks. Welcome home to luxury Midtown living.