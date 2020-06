Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool media room

Thriving location at Tech Square in Midtown. This Midcity Lofts modern condo is a corner unit featuring concrete floors, open floorplan, large balcony, two bedrooms in a roommate floorplan for privacy, high ceilings and available with furniture (optional). Two parking spaces. Walk to all Midtown has to offer, Marta train, Piedmont Park, restaurants, Fox Theatre and many corporate offices. Enjoy rooftop pool, 24 hour concierge, lounge and gym.