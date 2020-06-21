All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:40 PM

843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast

843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable brick bungalow on popular Morningside street, close to restaurants, shopping and Piedmont Park. Open and sunny floorplan with working gas fireplace, Great Room, Sunroom, Dining Room with French Doors that open onto fabulous Deck overlooking private, fully fenced backyard. Kitchen with Stainless appliances, two bedrooms on main level. The Kitchen features a new double oven and gas range, beautiful granite countertops, Lovely Master Suite upstairs with ensuite Master Bathroom, double vanities, separate shower and tub. Terrace Level has extra 'bonus' space, additional bedroom and bathroom. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease.

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $4,400
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast have any available units?
843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Residence Buckhead Atlanta
297 East Paces Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus