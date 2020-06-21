843 Amsterdam Avenue Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Adorable brick bungalow on popular Morningside street, close to restaurants, shopping and Piedmont Park. Open and sunny floorplan with working gas fireplace, Great Room, Sunroom, Dining Room with French Doors that open onto fabulous Deck overlooking private, fully fenced backyard. Kitchen with Stainless appliances, two bedrooms on main level. The Kitchen features a new double oven and gas range, beautiful granite countertops, Lovely Master Suite upstairs with ensuite Master Bathroom, double vanities, separate shower and tub. Terrace Level has extra 'bonus' space, additional bedroom and bathroom. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease.



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $4,400

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.