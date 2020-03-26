841 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Live Car Free In The Heart Of Midtown! Boutique gated community just a few blocks from Piedmont Park, Marta, restaurants, shopping,& airport. This bright renovated end unit overlooks community green space off Piedmont. Main living level features four sets of french doors, open floor plan, gas fireplace, renovated eat in kitchen, powder rm & great private deck for outdoor entertaining. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites with beautifully renovated baths. The bottom level has entry from garage, private patio, & full bedroom and bathroom. This is a rare find in Midtown!