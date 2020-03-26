All apartments in Atlanta
841 Piedmont Avenue NE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

841 Piedmont Avenue NE

841 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · (770) 653-9507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

841 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1358 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Live Car Free In The Heart Of Midtown! Boutique gated community just a few blocks from Piedmont Park, Marta, restaurants, shopping,& airport. This bright renovated end unit overlooks community green space off Piedmont. Main living level features four sets of french doors, open floor plan, gas fireplace, renovated eat in kitchen, powder rm & great private deck for outdoor entertaining. Upstairs you will find 2 master suites with beautifully renovated baths. The bottom level has entry from garage, private patio, & full bedroom and bathroom. This is a rare find in Midtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Piedmont Avenue NE have any available units?
841 Piedmont Avenue NE has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 Piedmont Avenue NE have?
Some of 841 Piedmont Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Piedmont Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
841 Piedmont Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Piedmont Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 841 Piedmont Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 841 Piedmont Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 841 Piedmont Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 841 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Piedmont Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Piedmont Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 841 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 841 Piedmont Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 841 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Piedmont Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
