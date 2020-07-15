All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

836 White St

836 White Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

836 White Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Summertime and the Living is Easy in this Rare Duplex For Rent in the Heart of West End. Nice 3BR/2BA unit with Covered Porch perfect for entertaining on cool evenings. B unit faces the rear yard with private setting. You won't be disappointed with the beautiful hardwood floors thru-out the living space with Separate Living and Dining Rooms. 2 Full Bedrooms on Main with Hall Bath and a Private Upstairs Bedroom Suite w/it's own Bath and 2 Nice wall to wall Closets. Enjoy cooking in this Cozy Kitchen with stain cabinets and plenty of counter space. All appliances furnished including washer and dryer. Off Street Parking. Walking distance to the Beltline, Marta, local brewery, restaurants and shopping. Call Today, Don't Delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 White St have any available units?
836 White St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 White St have?
Some of 836 White St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 White St currently offering any rent specials?
836 White St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 White St pet-friendly?
No, 836 White St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 836 White St offer parking?
Yes, 836 White St offers parking.
Does 836 White St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 White St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 White St have a pool?
No, 836 White St does not have a pool.
Does 836 White St have accessible units?
No, 836 White St does not have accessible units.
Does 836 White St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 White St has units with dishwashers.
