836 White St

Summertime and the Living is Easy in this Rare Duplex For Rent in the Heart of West End. Nice 3BR/2BA unit with Covered Porch perfect for entertaining on cool evenings. B unit faces the rear yard with private setting. You won't be disappointed with the beautiful hardwood floors thru-out the living space with Separate Living and Dining Rooms. 2 Full Bedrooms on Main with Hall Bath and a Private Upstairs Bedroom Suite w/it's own Bath and 2 Nice wall to wall Closets. Enjoy cooking in this Cozy Kitchen with stain cabinets and plenty of counter space. All appliances furnished including washer and dryer. Off Street Parking. Walking distance to the Beltline, Marta, local brewery, restaurants and shopping. Call Today, Don't Delay!