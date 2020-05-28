All apartments in Atlanta
835 Myrtle Street NE

835 Myrtle Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

835 Myrtle Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Midtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Impeccably renovated historic home! Live in a piece of Midtown History - known as the "Pulitzer Prize House" for its previous owners Julian Harris and Ralph McGill. An oasis in the middle of the city - beautiful landscaping throughout. Large entertaining areas in the Living and Dining Rooms. Bright, rear sun porch with a wall of french doors opening to the back porch overlooking the lush backyard. A Master Suite upstairs with a walk-in closet. Master Bath with a large shower filled with light. Rear alley access with motorized gate. Fully furnished! This is a furnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Myrtle Street NE have any available units?
835 Myrtle Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 Myrtle Street NE have?
Some of 835 Myrtle Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Myrtle Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
835 Myrtle Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Myrtle Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 835 Myrtle Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 835 Myrtle Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 835 Myrtle Street NE offers parking.
Does 835 Myrtle Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Myrtle Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Myrtle Street NE have a pool?
No, 835 Myrtle Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 835 Myrtle Street NE have accessible units?
No, 835 Myrtle Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Myrtle Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Myrtle Street NE has units with dishwashers.

