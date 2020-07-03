All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

827 Fraser Street Southeast

827 Fraser Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

827 Fraser Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Summerhill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This adorable 3/2 craftsman w/ fenced yard, large porch, open space, granite counter tops, island in kitchen, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garden tub, laundry hookups, walk-in closets is minutes from Grant Park, .7 miles from the SE beltline expansion, and walking distance to the GSU stadium. Huge retail/office space coming streets away!

There may be people standing on the lot next door, they are not harmful and will respect your space. it is worth it for the house!

DIRECTIONS~https://youtu.be/Xu2EFflTB68
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Fraser Street Southeast have any available units?
827 Fraser Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 Fraser Street Southeast have?
Some of 827 Fraser Street Southeast's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Fraser Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
827 Fraser Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Fraser Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 827 Fraser Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 827 Fraser Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 827 Fraser Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 827 Fraser Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 Fraser Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Fraser Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 827 Fraser Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 827 Fraser Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 827 Fraser Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Fraser Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 Fraser Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
